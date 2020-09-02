Nora Anastasia McGrath

September 15, 1931 - August 29, 2020

Early in the morning of August 29th, 2020, Nora Anastasia (Jean) McGrath, died holding the hand of her daughter and with her loving husband of 70 years, Peter, at her side. Jean was just shy of 89. She lived a life of love, family and adventure. She began dating Peter at 15 after seeing him carrying a kayak past her house in Arlington, Massachusetts. They married at 19 having three children—Peter (deceased), Kevin and Jo-ann Fleischer. Peter's career began at General Electric in a time when career success was based upon broad experience across many businesses. Pete and Jean moved thirteen times across multiple states and spent 5 years in Neguri, Spain (near Bilbao). Jean was the glue that held the family together. The family prospered in large part because of Jean's fierce protectiveness and passionate love for Peter and her children. Peter and Jean spent the last 30 years in Santa Rosa, California, a location they loved except for the distance from their children. Jean was known for her rich laugh and wonderful sweet smile. Besides her loving husband, Jean leaves behind Jo-ann and husband, Bob; Kevin and wife, Susan; Peter's wife, Elizabeth; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Our loss is God's gain. Angels are so rare these days, but, additionally, Saint Peter opined that "Finally, we have a great cook in Heaven". Rest in Peace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store