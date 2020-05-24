Norbert C. Babin

Norbert Cyrille Babin passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 with his family at his side at his home in Healdsburg. He was 85.

Norbert was born and raised in San Francisco and resided in Daly City for 20 years before moving to his favorite place, his family summer home on the river in Healdsburg in 1978. Norbert graduated from Lincoln High School in San Francisco and the University of California, Berkeley. He served in the United States Army for two years and then graduated from Golden Gate University Law School. Norbert practiced law for 50 years and was a leader in his field of expertise.

Norbert's pride and joy were his family. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy, in 1956 and was married for 47 years. Judy predeceased Norbert in 2002. Norbert and Judy were the proud parents of three daughters and one son, Landrya Rath (Dan), Virginia Gamper (Dan), John Babin (Debra), and Gabrielle Babin Farnham (Tim). He took complete joy in his grandchildren, Carrie Sweeting (Charles, great-grandchildren, Dominic, Gabriella, Alina, Ced, and Isabella), Zachary Gamper, Alex Gamper (Maria), Ashley Babin (Alex), Hailey Babin (Ross), Timothy Farnham, Tyler Farnham, Trenton Farnham, and Tori Farnham. He was predeceased by his parents Norbert S. and Natalie Babin and sister, Bessy (Gildroy).

Norbert thoroughly enjoyed watching and attending sports, especially his grandchildren's sporting events and rooting for his Cal Bears Football team. He attended over 80 "Big Games" and countless Cal home and Bowl Games (Go Bears!!!!). He loved reading, music, especially jazz and big band, giving to his favorite charities, and spending time with his family and friends. Norbert enjoyed being a Board Member of the Healdsburg Museum and Historical Society, the patriarch of the "STUD Muffins," a member of the Hobo's, SIRS, Bar Association, Association of Defense Counsel, and countless other organizations.

Norbert loved people and always had a sparkle in his eye. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Norbert's memory to the Healdsburg Museum and Historical Society or the Freedom Alliance.



