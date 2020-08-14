1/1
Noreen Eugenia Marx
Noreen Eugenia Marx passed on August 5th, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1934, was a graduate of Galileo High School, San Francisco, and San Jose State University.
She was a social worker in Humboldt, Sonoma and Butte Counties, a member of Stephen Ministries, the United Methodist's Women's Club, and the Santa Rosa First United Methodist Church. She was devoted to missionary work and social justice causes.
Noreen is survived by her husband Bill of 67 years, brother Richard, daughters Elizabeth (Tom) Aiken, Stephanie (Mike) Hobbs and Katherine (Carl Stein) Marx, grandchildren Amelia, Mary,
Olivia and Zoe and great-grandchildren Levi, Blakelee and Marlee.
The family wishes any expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions in Noreen's name to: United Methodist Committee on Relief: UMCOR.org, or Redwood Food Bank: 3990 Brickway Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA 95403.

Published in Press Democrat from Aug. 14 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
