Norlene Wigmore
October 21, 1952 - March 21, 2020
Predeceased by her loving son Steven Wigmore, Norlene's final resting place will be next to him at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park, Sebastapol, CA. Norlene is survived by her: husband Vernon Wigmore, son Jason Wigmore (Bernadette), daughter Jennifer Klein (Dennis), daughter-in-law Bryna Wigmore, eight grandchildren; Meg Kenney (Cory), Stephanie Summers (David), Ashley Wigmore, Cory Wigmore, Justin Wigmore, Braydon Klein, Nicholas Klein, and Emma Klein. Her great grandson Steven Andrew Summers. Her siblings; Del Kutryk (Donna), Gordon Kutryk (Janice), Blair Kutryk (Linda). Countless others for whom she loved dearly. In honor of her wishes the family will not be holding a formal service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 1, 2020
