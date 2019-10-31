|
Norm Oliver
May 29, 1943 - October 25, 2019
Norm was raised in San Anselmo and Santa Rosa. Most of his adult life he spent in his beloved Glen Ellen.
He graduated from Long Beach State and began his life long career as a Designer. He had a gift of vision and an understanding of building that was unmatched. There are many homes and buildings in the Sonoma Valley, and beyond, that are examples of his skill and talent.
He leaves behind his wife Trina, daughters Megan and Katie, sister Bobbi and and her son Marc, and his step daughter Calliope. Grandchildren include Taylor, Lynsay, Lauren, Titus, Milan and Isadora. It's been said often that he was the world's best Grampa.
Norm had earned an incredible community of friends through his life, and he was always most grateful for them. They know who they are
There will be a celebration of Norm's life. Please send an email to [email protected] for details.
Memorial donations may be made to the ACLU, Special Olympics or Pet's Lifeline.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019