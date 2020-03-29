|
|
Norma Austin
The daughter of Lois and Charles Meyer of Sebastopol, Norma A. Austin passed away peacefully at 94 in her apartment at her facility in El Dorado County, CA, near her daughter Linda Malloy's home. She was born April 25, 1925, and lived a very rich life. Raised on her mom's Sebastopol apple by her widowed mother, she loved the orchard as well as fishing at the Russian River with her mother and with longtime family friend, Francis Dahlbon. Finishing Analy High School and Santa Rosa Junior College, she graduated during World War II from UCSF in the first physical therapy class of that college. When her high school sweetheart Bill Winsby returned from the war, they were married and lived briefly in San Francisco. Ready to start a family, they returned to Sebastopol and Bill's family's apple ranch. Norma is survived by her two daughters, Linda Malloy (Dave) and Sylvia Winsby, their children, and great-grandchildren. She is loved and missed by her Austin and Bryant stepfamilies.
After her husband Bill's death at 40, Norma raised her young daughters by returning to physical therapy work at Martha Boreta's physical therapy office in Sebastopol. She was an outstanding physical therapist, always looking for new techniques to help patients regain their mobility.
Norma loved hunting, fishing, hiking and camping, spending many enjoyable times at the coast with her husband and the Bill/Barbara Basset family. She also loved music and dancing and could be found at the Elks or Moose Lodge dinner dances cutting up the dance floor. An avid gardener, she planted flowers wherever she lived and enjoyed taking care of her yard at her mobile home park in Santa Rosa.
Norma created community and family wherever she went and had a zest for life.
A private service will be held later. Donations may be made in her memory to Sonoma Co. Meals on Wheels, 30 Kawana Springs Rd., Santa Rosa 95404 or Snowline Hospice, 6530 Pleasant Valley Rd., Diamond Springs, CA 95619.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020