Norma Fraysier Molica
Norma Fraysier Molica, 90, passed away peacefully at home on February 12, 2020. I think everyone would agree she lived a rich and full life.
Norma loved nature, the mountains, the rivers, and the animals. She loved her yard, the trees, the flowers, the birds, the deer, the snakes, and even the little voles. The wild animals instinctively knew they were always welcome and safe at Norma and Jim's home. Even the domesticated cats got along with the wild animals that visited there.
Norma taught her husband Jim how to camp, and they enjoyed camping trips with their family and relatives for many years. Norma shared her enthusiasm for adventure with everyone. She also loved visitors at the house, and she was always a kind and thoughtful hostess. For several years, Norma worked at Analy High School and loved being around the younger people. She was an avid student all her life, studying world history, music history, bird and animal habits, and so many other subjects. She and Jim took many trips overseas and around America, and they'd always study the art and culture of wherever it was they were going. Norma was the one who kept copious records and photos of their travels.
Norma's favorite book was the Bible. She read it cover to cover several times over and lived by its principles all her life. Her living example of faithfulness and commitment was exceptional and worthy of praise.
Norma and her granddaughter Sarah had a dear and special relationship. It was Sarah and her husband Ben who were at Norma's bedside when she closed her eyes for the last time.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband Jim and her youngest daughter Gloria. She is survived by her daughter Carolyn Molica, her son Mark Molica and his wife Terry, their daughter Rhonda Hartley and her two children Taylor and Chase, her granddaughter Sarah Molica Dougherty and her husband Ben, her great-grandson Jordan Parks, and her son-in-law Laird Sutton (Gloria's husband). Other living relatives include Kent and Mitchie McCammon and their son Kyle McCammon and daughter Holly Asplund and her husband Richard, Susan Gheller and her husband Steve and their two children Julia and Ben, Jamie and Ken Perry and their three children Christopher and his wife Andra and their two girls Mackenna and Olivia, Megan Perry Clanton and her two daughters Sierra and Sydney, and Ashlyn Houston and her husband Joshua; Tami Genry and her husband Tim and their sons Caleb and his wife Lauren, Colby, and Landon, and their daughter Laci Johnson and her husband Kyle; Heidi and Erick Boggs and their two children Macee and Colton. On Jim's side, the living relatives include Paul Stephenson and his son James and family, Kathleen Rose, her husband Richard and daughter Kaycee Baker and husband Andy and their children Jilian and Richard, Kay Male and her daughter Grace and her family, and Jim's stepbrother Berry, his wife Tanza and their family, and stepbrother Clarence's wife Gina Molica and family.
Norma will be sorely missed here on earth, but we look forward to everyone meeting together again (maybe for the biggest family camping trip ever, in heaven!)
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020