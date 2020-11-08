Norma Klaas
August 28, 1934 - October 29, 2020
Petaluma resident Norma Jean Holquist Klaas passed away peacefully in her home in Petaluma on October 29, 2020 surrounded by family. Norma was born on August 28, 1934 in Omaha, NE. where she became a registered nurse. She moved to California in 1963 with a friend when she met Steve. Steve and Norma married two months after meeting and were married 44 years when he passed away in 2008. Norma and family moved to Petaluma in 1978, where she loved spending time laughing with family and friends. Norma was a registered nurse for almost 40 years when she retired. When she wasn't taking care of others, she enjoyed traveling, playing card games, working in her garden, listening to music and cheering on the San Francisco 49ers and Giants. Norma recently celebrated her 85th birthday in grand fashion with her extended family and friends and this event was testament to the joy she felt when with loved ones and the love she shared with others. Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles Stephen (Steve) Klaas, Jr., parents Ernest & Harriet Holquist, sister Marjorie McGuire and brother Donald (Sonny) Holquist. Norma is survived by her daughters Kristin Klaas, Katrina La Force and Karin Klaas, grandson Taylor La Force; granddaughter Aliah Klaas, cousin Patricia (Bernie) Dries, sisters-in-law Denise Balestrieri and Janet (Tina) Holquist, son-in-law Josh La Force; numerous nieces and nephews across the country and many loving friends. During this time of COVID-19 please join us in remembering Norma at the following memorial site https://www.facebook.com/norma.klaas
. We will have an in-person celebration as she would have loved, once it is safe to do so again. We would like to thank the Hospice of Petaluma for their caring assistance and would love any donations of support to be sent to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952.