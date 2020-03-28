|
|
Norma Lee (Arnold) Cooper
Norma Lee (Arnold) Cooper passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8th, 2020. She was 88 years old. Norma was a resident of Santa Rosa, California for over 50 years.
Norma was born in Marshall, Arkansas—the third of four children to her parents, William "Paul" Arnold and Ressie (Coatney) Arnold. The family lived a modest life in this close-knit community, and when Norma was 12, the family packed up and moved to Merced, California in search of a better life. Norma worked at the Branding Iron restaurant as soon as they arrived and joined the local public school system. She graduated from high school in 1949, the same year that she married her high school sweetheart, Vern Cooper. Norma and Vern moved many times within California as Vern worked in the construction industry. Their daughter, Karen, was born in 1952 and her sister, Laurie, came in 1954. The family continued to move with construction projects until they finally settled in Santa Rosa, California in 1964.
Norma was always very active, spending much of her time exercising and playing sports. Norma was an amazing athlete; she was an accomplished tennis player but truly excelled at golf where she made many of her lifelong friendships. She was the women's golf champion at the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club and the Indian Wells Country Club for many years. She found great joy in the outdoors and traveling. She and Vern visited many amazing locations around the world, including Russia, Africa, Mexico, and Hawaii. One of Norma's most cherished locations was her cabin home on Mitchell Lake in British Columbia, Canada, where she and Vern spent many fun (and remote) trips with friends and family, fishing for their every meal.
Norma was a beautiful woman, inside and out. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Norma was preceded in death by her late husband, Charles "Vern" Cooper and her daughter, Laurie Thomsen. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Cooper. She is also survived by her four grandchildren Michael Thomsen, Brianna Thomsen, Erin Higham, and Matthew Higham, along with several great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by her amazing caregivers, Tevita Moce and Lusia Buirokowaqa, who made her twilight years sparkle.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to the Cooper Education Foundation Inc. (a 501c3 nonprofit) at 4000 Montgomery Drive, Suite F, Santa Rosa CA, 95405.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020