Norma Lorraine Adams

Norma Lorraine Adams Notice
Norma Lorraine Adams
Norma Lorraine Adams, 89, passed peacefully the morning of February 18th, 2020. Born Norma Leu, to Mae and Otto Leu, November 28th, 1930 in Santa Rosa. Married to Henry (Sanky) Trefethen and Dale Adams. Survived by daughter Christine (Mike) Sanchez, and sons Steven and Randall Trefethen; grandchildren Athena (Vic) Zucco, Cody (Emily) Trefethen, Jesse (Cathy) Swanson and Kelcey Trefethen; and great-grandchildren Mia Zucco and Rafe and Boden Swanson. Norma was known as the City Receptionist of Rohnert Park during her 20 year career working for the RP city council. Norma loved her family heritage and loved telling her family of their relative's adventures in the Yukon, her adventures driving across the states and stopping at sightseeing locations along the way. She loved to pull out all the pictures, letters, and various souvenirs collected on her journeys and kept everything that would tell the story of family in the early days. She loved gardening. As a long standing member of the Santa Rosa Lioness Club, Norma was an active participant in all club functions and volunteered many years of her later life helping raise resources for many good causes in the community.
Norma will have a private family burial.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020
