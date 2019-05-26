|
Norma Nadine Shearer Mason
Norma Nadine Shearer Mason, the oldest of five children, died on April 9, 2019 in Bellevue, Washington at age 95. James L. Mason, her husband of 70+ years preceded her in death. Norma is survived by her children, Gail Mason Brilling (Steve), Rodney (Nancy), Nadine Walsworth (John), and Albert (Sharon). Norma is survived by 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She loved each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and prayed every day for them by name. She was always thrilled when they came to visit her.
Her sister Emily Alice Whitney and brother Walter Lowell Shearer and other extended family members and friends also survive her.
Norma met James in junior high in Phillipsburg, KS where they then married in 1942. Norma remained in the states while James went off to war. Upon his return, Norma and James lived and served in numerous towns and cities for nearly 40 years. In 1985, they moved to Santa Rosa, California to serve the Oakmont Community Church. James died in 2012. After living in Santa Rosa for 30 years, Norma moved to Washington State for the last three years of her life.
Norma Nadine Shearer Mason lived a good life. She was laid to rest in Phillipsburg, Kansas, joining her beloved, James L Mason, her parents Walter and Ella Shearer and her little sister Ethel.
Memorial Contributions preferred to to PEO Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312 or to a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 26, 2019