Norma Ruth DowdOctober 29, 1926 - July 5, 2020Norma Ruth Dowd, age 93, died on July 5, 2020 in her Santa Rosa home. She was born on October 29, 1926 in Nashville, Tennessee, the second child of James Floyd and Katherine May Burnette. In 1929, her family moved to California, seeking better job opportunities during the Great Depression. After graduating from Polytechnic High School in San Francisco, she married her high school sweetheart, Dieter Wulf Rampendahl, whose blue eyes and blond curls captured her heart. After Dieter was killed in Korea in 1951, Norma was left to raise their three children on her own. She worked as a nurse's aide for many years before training for a career as a Radiologic Technologist. She worked hard to be able to provide a better life for her children, and her strong work ethic set an example for them. She worked in this field for many years in hospitals and medical offices in Sebastopol and Santa Rosa. Later in life, she married Donald Dowd, who died in 1992.Family was always the most important thing to her, and she dedicated her life to caring for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Affectionately known as "Tiny Grandma", her family came together on her 90th birthday to celebrate her long life and to honor her with a scrapbook filled with all their favorite memories of her.Survived by daughters, Linda (Fred) Hoppe of Rohnert Park, CA, Marta (Martin Schwartz) Rampendahl of Santa Rosa; son, Eric (Roberta) Rampendahl, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; six grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and ten great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, James Floyd Burnette, Jr., and Joseph G. Burnette; and a sister, Katherine J. Lunny. She was preceded in death by a sister, Betty O'Hanlon.At her request, no services will be held.