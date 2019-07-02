|
|
Norma Tabsharani
January 23, 1948 - June 27, 2019
Survived by Joseph Tabsharani, Kameel, Ferial, Amal, Connor, Christopher, Jazmine, Mila, and the Sirhan Family.
Norma was a friend to anyone she would meet. She was always taking care of her children and grandchildren. From babysitting them, to cooking and teaching them the recipes. She always put her family first. Although we won't be receiving phone calls from her every other day to check in on us, she will live through her children and grandchildren.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 2 to July 3, 2019