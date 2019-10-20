Home

Norma Cowan
Norma Virginia (Gossage) Cowan


1923 - 2019
Norma Virginia (Gossage) Cowan Notice
Norma Virginia (Gossage) Cowan
Surrounded by her loving family, Norma Cowan passed away peacefully at the age of 96, on October 12, 2019. Devoted wife of the late John (Jack) Cowan, loving mother of David (Koppy) Cowan, Sue (Rich) Thomsen, the late Patti Hartsfield and mother-in-law of Dennis Hartsfield. Caring grandmother of Jennifer Thomsen-Velez, Jim (Tina) Thomsen, Denise (Luis) Morales, Steven (Rebecca) Hartsfield and Angela (Esteban) Baldenegro. Great grandmother of Isabel, Kyle, Caroline, Julia, Luke, Adam, Allyssa, Cruz, Keira, Addyson and Kendall.
A 1941 graduate of Petaluma High School, Norma was a devoted homemaker, talented seamstress and a forever SF Giants fan.
Private family services were held, Friday, October 18, 2019 at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY AND CREMATORY, Petaluma. Entombment followed at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The family prefer memorials be made to Hospice of Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019
