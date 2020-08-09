Norman "Whitey" ChristensenNorman "Whitey" Christensen of Cotati passed away peacefully at the age of 92, on August 4th, at Green Acres Manor in Kenwood, CA. Norm was born and raised in Petaluma, CA and spent the majority of his life in Sonoma County. That is where he met the love of his life, Beverly June (Houweling), to whom he remained a devoted husband for 71 years. They had five beautiful children and eight wonderful grandchildren. When not spending time with his family Norman provided for them by driving trucks for Standard Oil (now Chevron) and Nielsen Freight Lines. He finished his working life keeping the teachers happy and entertained as a custodian within the Cotati-Rohnert Park School District. He and Beverly also owned and operated Christensen's Green Acres Christmas Tree Farm where, with his quick wit, he brought smiles to countless families preparing for the Christmas holiday. As an avid sports fan, Whitey spent countless hours watching TV sports and was never short of an opinion on a player or team. Although he wasn't committed to a favorite team he did have a special fondness for the pinstripes of the New York Yankees. He was a proud member of the Danish Brotherhood Lodge #143, Petaluma and a former member of the Petaluma Elks Lodge #901.Predeceased by his parents, Hans and Evelyn, his brother Gordon, his daughter-in-law Colleen and his grandson Boyd. He is survived by his lovely wife Beverly, his sister Melba (Schol), his sons Mark (Janey), Gary, David (Fumi), Ross (Deb), his daughter Lisa; his grandchildren Dane, Katie (Lawrence), Patrick, Stephanie (Turnes), Derek, Ryu, Guy and Kai; and 12 great- grandchildren.The family would like to thank Dr. Michael Maggioncalda of Kaiser Rohnert Park and Joe Hansen and the staff at Green Acres Manor for their thoughtful and compassionate care.A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it's safe to do so.