Norman Ford Jacobson
1928 - 2020
Norman Ford Jacobson
February 2, 1928 - May 21, 2020
Born in Oak Park, Illinois to Norman Olaf and Mary Jacobson and older sister, Noreen (Jetta). The family moved to Glendale, CA in 1935.
Norman attended California Institute of Technology, where he earned a PhD in 1956. He was a member of Mensa. Norman began his career at JLP and later, Rockwell International. While in the aerospace field, he participated in many missions including Saturn, Explorer, Shuttle, Mariner and Apollo.
In 1949, Norman married Norma Messier. The couple moved to Santa Rosa in 1974. Norman worked for Optical Coating for eight years. While living in Santa Rosa, he furthered his education and received a degree in computer science from Sonoma State University. Shortly after graduation, he accepted a teaching position at SSU.
Family was very important to Norman and he will be greatly missed by many. He was preceded in death by his son, David. Norman is survived by his wife of 70 years, Norma, children; Eric (Peggy) and Jeanine (late husband Bill), grandchildren; Erin (Jeff), Kim (Rick), Jared, Jeff (Lindsay) and Nicolette (John), great-grandchildren; Kendall, Vance, Brennan, Leia, Trinity, Cameron, Everett, a baby boy due this August, and brother in law Richard Messier (Patty) of Durango, CO. Norman was also loved by many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Humane Society of Sonoma County. Due to Covid-19, a private remembrance will be held.



Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.
