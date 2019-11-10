|
Norman Richard Johnson
Passed away on October 27, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 84 years. Devoted husband of Sheryl Johnson of Petaluma. Cherished father of Judi Cole (Steve), Sharyn Baccei, Rick Johnson (Shannon), and Regina Johnson. Dear stepfather of Rebecca Allen and Victoria Risinger. Adored grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of nine. Loving brother of five sisters and five brothers. Survived by numeorus nieces and nephews.
Norm was born in Monrovia, CA. He enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to the USS G.K. MacKenzie. He worked for 22 years for the Marin County Sheriff's Department, retiring in 1987, having attained the rank of Sergeant. In his spare time, Norm enjoyed golfing, fishing, and Bible study. A man of great faith, he was very active in his church, Petaluma Valley Baptist.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Service, Friday, November 15, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Petaluma Valley Baptist Church, 580 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy., Petaluma. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Petaluma. Interment: Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019