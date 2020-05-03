Norrine V. McMichael

Norrine V. McMichael, aged 99.5, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa on April 23, 2020 after a long battle with congestive heart failure and the vagaries of advanced years. She was born in Bakersfield, CA in 1920, daughter of Jean and Augusta Rambaud – members of a vibrant community of French immigrants. The family owned a beloved French bakery.

Norrine is survived by three children; Ridge (Donna), Greg (Susan) McMichael and Valerie (Bob) Fish; grandchildren, Gavin, Noel and Sarah; and great grandchildren, Dylan, Jason and Will.

She was preceded in death by her husband Brad McMichael. Norrine had an infectious "joie de vivre" that she showered on everyone she met, making friends from all walks of life, all over the world. The light of her life was her husband, Brad, with whom she shared 68 years of life and 3 children. Their home radiated joy and hospitality. Norrine's funeral mass and reception will be delayed until after the concern over the Corona Virus.

Norrine's family wishes to thank Diana Lorenzo, Dalila Guttierez, Yolanda Valdespino, Noelle Takahashi, Beatriz Henderson, Jemma Gunderson and Desiree Nolan who all cared for Norrine with great love and attention.







