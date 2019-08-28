|
O. (Melanie Graham) Ocean
1949 - 2019
Ocean died on June 30, 2019 at her home in Petaluma. Growing up in Rincon Valley when it was mostly Ranchettes started her lifelong love of horses and dogs. She graduated from Montgomery High and got her B.S. from Sonoma State as the first college graduate in her family. Her beloved father Mel Graham taught her how to rebuild an engine before he helped her get her first car. She went on to own Califia Motors, a rare woman owned car repair shop.
A proud and out butch lesbian, she frequented a gay bar in Santa Rosa, the Monkey Pod, still patrolled by police in the '70s. Ocean worked her way up at PG&E from meter reader to Senior Power Plant Operator to Safety Engineer. She fit right in with the "guys", who respected her job skills and her work as an IBEW union shop steward. One of them recently told her "We knew you had our backs". She loved driving her motor home, foreign travel, softball and golf with many friends. After PG&E sold the Geysers, she went to Empire Law School and started a law practice in Ukiah, representing children in the foster care system. Her generous and helping spirit continued after her stroke in 2010. Fellow residents at the Valley Orchard Retirement Community called her an "angel" because she was always helping those with less ability. Ocean lived and died on her own terms, loved by many along the way and always fighting for fairness and justice for all.
Donations may be made to her favorite charity, the Southern Poverty Law Center (spl.org).
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019