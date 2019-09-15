|
Ofelia Bostrom
Ofelia Bostrom, or Grams as many people knew her, was born on October 12, 1941, and passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in San Diego, California at the age of 77. Ofelia is predeceased by her husband, Donald Bostrom, and survived by her mother, Frances Cook; daughter, Kristine Hernandez; and three grandchildren, Rachel, Tony, and Sammy Hernandez. Growing up, Ofelia moved from Texas, Kansas, and Colorado, finally settling in Guerneville, California when she was in high school. Ofelia graduated from Analy High School, and then attended Santa Rosa Junior College to become a licensed vocational nurse. Some of her favorite memories are during her time as an LVN, and she always spoke very fondly of the doctor and co-workers at the doctor's office where she worked close to 20 years. Ofelia met her husband, Don, while they were attending college. They got married in August of 1962, and had their daughter, Kris, in October of 1963. They enjoyed traveling and vacationing to places from Hawaii, to their cabin in Arnold, California. They also owned a small communications company, North Bay Communications, which serviced Sonoma and Marin Counties. They lived in Petaluma, California until Don passed away in 1993. In 1998, Ofelia joined her daughter, son-in-law, Fernando Hernandez, and mother, and moved to San Diego, California. For over twenty years, she helped raise her three grandchildren. She picked them up daily from school and would drive them wherever they wanted to go. The grandchildren shared their daily life with Grams and were very close.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma, CA. Interment, Cypress Hill Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019