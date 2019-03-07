|
|
Ofelia Maria (Caro) Manzano
1955 - 2019
Ofelia Manzano of Folsom, California, passed away on Saturday, February 16th, 2019, at 11:18 p.m., 2019, at 63 years of age. After four courageous years and a valiant battle with lung cancer, Ofelia passed away peacefully at home. She spent her final days surrounded by her loved ones. Ofelia was born on July 3rd, 1955, to Juan and Micaela Caro in Jalisco, Mexico. Ofelia spent the first ten years of her childhood in Mexico then her family moved to Sebastopol, California. She spent her adolescent years there attending Twin Hills Elementary School and graduated from Analy High School in 1975. In her senior year, she worked as an administrative assistant for the Commander of the Coast Guard Station, Two Rock, California as on the job training. When she graduated Analy she went to work for J.C. Penny's and ended up being the manager of women's wear. She moved to Santa Rosa with her family in 1980. In 1980, she began work at Hewitt Packard on an assembly line. But within a year she became a manager of her own Micro Processing assembly line. She worked there until Hewitt Packard became Agilent and she was laid off in 2004 after 24 years. Afterwards she worked for a wonderful family friend, the Belmonte's, at their new VJB winery for a short time and later went to work for Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary as the manager to help a friend to get it started. Then at 52 years of age, she decided to retire. On February 14th, 1989 she was engaged and on September 15th, 1990, Ofelia and Ray Manzano were married. Their love guided them on many adventures through out the United States and the World. Her greatest joy came from having her son Raymond Manzano in 1992. Because of her lung cancer, in March 2016, Ofelia, Ray and Raymond bought a new home in Folsom, California foothills for the better air quality. Ofelia was loved by many and missed terribly by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. Her beautiful smile, beauty and her everlasting light shines on in each and every one of us whose life she had touch and will continue every day. Ofelia was beautiful, kind, generous and caring, we love you forever and ever. Ofelia was preceded in death by her father and mother, Juan and Micaela Caro. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Raymond M. Manzano and her son Raymond Anthony Manzano, her brother Adam Caro, her mother-in-law Darlene Manzano, sister and brother-in law Stacy and Tom Lambertz and their daughter Alicia.
A funeral service and later Celebration of Life at Ofelia's home to be held on Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 507 Scott Street, Folsom, CA. 95630. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Ofelia Manzano to either the , Sutter Roseville Cancer Center or the SPCA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019