Ola Talamantes
October 20, 1942 - June 27, 2020
Talamantes, Ola Marie Hatchett, passed away on June 27, 2020, in Sacramento, CA, at age 77 after a long decline from a degenerative brain disease. Ola was born in Santa Barbara, CA, in 1942. A long-time former resident of Sebastopol, CA, Ola was an athlete, an avid tennis player and team captain, a talented gardener, an adventurous potter, a good friend, and most of all, a devoted mother and grandmother. She is survived by her son Patrick, his wife Scarlett and their children, Otter and Leonor; her son Thomas, his former wife Molly and their children Emma and Sophie; her sisters, Barbara Marsh and her husband Sam, Elizabeth Dudschus and Kathy Hatchett Toohey; her former sisters-in-law, Barbara Purcell and Janet Talamantes; her former brother-in-law, Timothy Talamantes; her best friend, Brenda MacGregor; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Margaret Wharton; her parents, Hardin and Margaret Biggers Hatchett; her ex-husband, Philip Talamantes, Jr.; and her brothers-in-law, William Purcell, Sr., John Toohey and Kenneth Dudschus.
Ola was a 1960 graduate of Santa Barbara High School and attended the nursing program at San Francisco State University before marrying Phil in 1963. The family lived in Oakland, CA, Sparks, NV, and Concord, CA, before moving to Sebastopol in 1976. To help put her sons through college, Ola worked at the Dandelion Nursery in Petaluma owned by Tim and Janet Talamantes, and later, as the executive assistant to Dick Colombini of Colombini Construction, Santa Rosa, CA.
In retirement, Ola did not sit still. There were gardens to tend and Sonoma County wine to drink. She traveled all over the world with Barbara Purcell and Barbara Marsh. She took extensive continuing education classes at Sonoma State University. She was a volunteer tour guide at Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve in Guerneville, CA. She attended various major sporting events such as the US Tennis Open, the World Series and the Rose Bowl. Ola moved to Sacramento in 2014 to an assisted living facility to receive support for her illness.
Ola's family thanks her daughter-in-law, Scarlett Talamantes; Dianne Heart; the staffs of Oakmont of Carmichael and Mercy Hospice; Dr. Lou Nishimura; and Dr. Charles DeCarli for their care and support for Ola.
Ola's family intends to hold a private celebration of life event at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund sponsored by the Community Foundation Sonoma County through their website www.sonomacf.org
