Olga Paulsen

November 26, 1941 - October 17, 2020

Olga Paulsen passed away peacefully at her home in Sebastopol at the age of 78 with loving friends by her side. Olga was an only child and the apple of her parent's eyes. She grew up on the family farm on Paulsen lane in Sebastopol, won an artistic competition at the age of 16 to create the city of Sebastopol logo which was adopted and can be seen everywhere even today. Olga attended Gravenstein Elementary School and Analy High School. After graduation Olga attended Jr College, majoring in art and continued on to the academy of Art in San Francisco and graduated in 1963. Ogie as she was affectionately known among friends and family worked an assortment of ad agencies in the '60s and '70s. In 1976 she decided to freelance and became the specialist in Savings and Loans advertising. She eventually retired in 1989 to move back to Sebastopol to help with the care of her parents John D. Paulsen and Ockeline who preceded her. Ogie leaves a host of family, including the Jacobs of Petaluma, doting caregivers and lifelong friends.



