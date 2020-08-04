Olga Riva Laureano
February 14, 1931 - July 30, 2020
Olga Riva Laureano died surrounded by her family on July 30th, 2020. She was 89. Olga moved from Brazil to Sonoma County in 1959 to join her fiancé, Antonio Laureano, whom she met two years prior in Brazil. They married that same year and then settled in Penngrove to start a family. She briefly worked at Petaluma Poultry Processors for two years and then occasionally did housecleaning and sewing for work, but her joy in life was being a wife and mother and eventually a grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed working in the garden growing vegetables and fruits but her favorite thing to do was to tend to her flowers, especially her roses. Olga is survived by her husband of 60 years, Antonio "Tony" Laureano; daughters Gloria (Herman), Nancy (Dominic) and Lisa (Joe); grandchildren, Ami, David (McKayla), Morgan, Jack, Bryce, Paige and great-granddaughter Paisley. Olga was a proud member of the Portuguese Holy Ghost Societies of Petaluma, Novato, Sebastopol & Sausalito, as well as the Petaluma Senhor Santo Cristo Society.
Friends and family are invited to the visitation on Thursday, August 6th from 8:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M., if you wish to stop by to pay your respects. A service will follow at 1:00 P.M.at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, with seating limited to 50. Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery will be private. The family asks that instead of flowers that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, COTS of Petaluma or Benioff Children's Hospital.