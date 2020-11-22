Olga Rosa Hannan
August 7, 1923 - November 17, 2020
Olga Rosa Hannan was born on August 7, 1923 on the Korbel Winery Ranch to John A. Hanuska, Sr. and Elide G. Hanuska (nee: Benelli), where her father was the wine/champagne maker from 1912 until he retired in 1954. Olga passed away on November 17, 2020, age 97, in her home with family present at her bedside. She attended the Ridenhour School, a one room school house close to the winery, and then attended Analy High School. After graduating from high school Olga attended Santa Rosa Junior College earning her associate degree. Olga then went to work for Trombetta Liquor Distributors in Santa Rosa where she would work for over 40 years, with a break in employment of approximately ten years.
In 1949 she married Robert James Hannan, at St. Rose Catholic Church; they were married for 51 years before he passed away in 2000. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous in-laws. She is survived by her brother John A. Hanuska, Jr., and her children Gregory (Christine), Carol Jackson (Lenny Flores), and Martin Hannan. Olga is also survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind numerous family members, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Olga was a Polio survivor. In 1952 the family moved to San Francisco so she could receive treatment and therapy. After her recovery they moved to Sacramento for a number of years before returning to Sonoma County (Healdsburg) in 1960, where she resided until her passing.
Olga was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She would always greet everyone with a smile. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank Dr. Richard Ganz and St. Joseph Memorial Hospice for their wonderful care.
A mass of Christian burial will be held Monday November 23, 2020 at 10am, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Healdsburg, with internment following at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. Attendance is limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Masks and social distancing are required. Instead of flowers donations may be made to The American Heart Association
or a charity of your choice
.