Olindo Pete "Lee" Del Curto
February 20, 1931 - May 16, 2020
Olindo Pete "Lee" Del Curto, 89, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 in Healdsburg, CA. Lee was born on February 20, 1931 in Valley Ford, CA to Augustino and Caterina Del Curto and enjoyed his childhood on the ranch until his family moved to Santa Rosa, CA in 1944. He graduated in 1949 from Santa Rosa High School and was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War.
Lee was a Master Craftsman Furniture Upholster for over 60 years. He was an artist and mentor to many in the industry. He loved deer hunting; bowling; playing cards with his family at holiday gatherings; throwing and attending super bowl parties; and he especially enjoyed the horse races. His greatest passion was watching his grandchildren play sports. He was a good friend to all who knew him and never had an unkind word to say about anyone. He was fair, kind, and always had a good sense of humor. He is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Emily Del Curto, his children David (Julie) Del Curto, and Lisa (John) Soracco. Beloved grandfather of Stephanie (Ramiro) Rodriguez, Rebecca Soracco, Natalie and James Del Curto. Loving brother of Rose Mary Fruge, and the late Delia Castelli and Armeda Soldati. Dear brother-in-law of Mary and Meryvn Zimmerman, Kathleen Sartori, Evelyn Madson, Bernadette McCullough and the late David and Albert McCullogh. He leaves behind numerous nieces, a nephew, cousins, and friends who he adored.
A special thanks to the Fresenius Dialysis Center of Santa Rosa for their compassionate care and unwavering support.
Private services were held for family. Interment held at Oak Mound Cemetery in Healdsburg. In accordance with his wishes, a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date when it's safe to gather and celebrate a wonderful man. Memorial donations in Lee's honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 100 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94104 or by visiting stjude.org/donate. Inquiries can be made to Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary at 707.838.6000 or by visiting whcmortuary.com.
Published in Press Democrat from May 27 to May 28, 2020.