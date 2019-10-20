|
Olivia Ann Musgrove
Olivia Ann Musgrove, 20, of Windsor, California, joined her fellow angels on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
She was born on May 6, 1999 in Petaluma, California, the daughter of Michael and Kimberly Musgrove.
Olivia was a freshman at Santa Rosa Junior College, and worked as a model. She spent a lot of time dreaming and planning for her future. A gifted artist, Olivia freely displayed the range and depth of her feelings through her paintings. Olivia was gentle and beautiful, a free spirit who wore her heart on her sleeve. She was loving, giving, and compassionate.
She had the most beautiful smile that could light up the room. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her dear great- grandparents Ann and Bill Nichols, great aunt Lisa Neisingh and her grandfather James Musgrove. Olivia is survived by; her mother, Kimberly Davis and her step-father Brian Davis Sr; her father, Michael Musgrove and step-mother Melissa Leonelly; her younger siblings, Ava Musgrove and Brian Davis; her grandparents, Pamela Nelson, Scott Hubbard, Susan Dell Immagine and Ron Dell Immagine; great uncle Tim Neisingh; aunt Samantha Cybulski, uncle Michael Cybulski; uncle Sean Musgrove; cousin Adrienne Graves and younger cousins Hannah Quintanilla, Odin Cybulski, Micayla Musgrove, and Scarlett Musgrove; and numerous relatives, mentors and friends.
Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses in Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019