Oralynn "Lynn" Holden
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother on January 30, 2020 in Santa Rosa. She was born on September 18, 1928 in Inglewood, CA. She was named after her maternal grandmother, Ora. Sadly, Lynn's father died when she was just five years old. Soon thereafter, our mother contracted diphtheria and nearly died herself.
For a time as a child, Lynn lived with her grandparents on their charming farm in Lawndale, CA. She adored her grandfather who she affectionately called "Papa". She learned the love of animals from time spent with him on the farm. Our mother told us of how she would listen to the young man next door as he sang beautiful songs on his porch. That man next door was Gene Autry.
In 1947, a year after she graduated from high school, Lynn married Fred Holden (deceased in 1999) who was a transplant from Attleboro, MA. She had two children John Holden of Santa Rosa and Susan Tice of Littleton, CO. She also had four loving grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Lynn was a creative and gentle soul. She had an undeniable green thumb and she grew the most extraordinary plants and flowers in her garden. Another passion of hers was interior decorating and collecting antiques and collectables. Of course, spending time in her kitchen brought her great joy. She loved creating amazing meals for our family gatherings.
Our sincere thanks goes out to Orchard Inn and Heartland Hospice for their dedication and care. Dear Mother, you will be forever in our hearts.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020