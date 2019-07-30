|
Palma Lenore Heckler
Palma L Heckler sadly passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the age of 83. Palma will forever be remembered by her husband and best friend Jud, her family and friends.
A native of Longview WA, she was born February 23, 1936 to Virgil and Astrid Sutherling. She was the oldest of three daughters, Connie and Blenda. She attended high school, in Longview, graduating with honors. Palma completed her Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics at the University of Washington, graduating in 1958. Choosing to demonstrate her independence, Palma chose to teach junior high school, in Stockton, CA. She made a great impact on the students teaching them to feed their families, make bread and other baked goods. A favorite story of hers, she often joked about her first night in Stockton. Wanting to use the oven and only familiar with electric ovens, she was unaware of the dangers of a natural gas oven. She turned the oven on, left to get matches and lit one, which caused an explosion that put her in the hospital overnight. She often laughed about this misfortune. Referring to how her degree in Home Ec taught her how to cook, but not light an oven.
She soon met her future husband at an evening bridge game. Jud received a phone call from one of the players (their future best man) to come and fill in with this young woman who had never played bridge before. Palma and Jud were married six months later and spent the next 60 years together. They adopted three children, Daniel (Glen Rock, PA), Peter (Orinda, CA) and Shari (Littleton, CO). Palma served as a teacher at Sonoma Developmental Center for 20 years. She sang in the First Presbyterian Church choir and was the grandmother to four grandchildren, Annie, Will and Charlotte Heckler of Orinda, CA and Reed Heckler of Glen Rock, PA.
Her memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on August 2, 2019 at 1:00.
