Pamela Kvalheim
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Hessel Church
5060 Hessel Ave
Sebastopol, CA
Pamela M. Kvalheim


1964 - 2019
Pamela M. Kvalheim Notice
Pamela M. Kvalheim
Passed away on August 19, 2019 in Santa Rosa at the age of 55 years. Devoted wife of David Kvalheim of Petaluma. Adored mother of Zachery Kvalheim (Tasarah) and Nathan Kvalheim (Alex). Cherished grandmother of Summer, Kayden, and Lucas Kvalheim. Beloved daughter of Mary Ference and the late William Ference. Loving sister of Lori Smith and Bill Ference. Survived by several nieces and nephews.
Pam was born in San Francisco but reared and educated in Petaluma, graduating from Casa Grande High School. She met and married the love of her life, David, and together they enjoyed 33 years of marriage. She loved her boys, Zack and Nate, and she cherished every minute she spent with her beloved grandchildren. Pam was a wonderful woman and will be greatly missed.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:30 am at Hessel Church, 5060 Hessel Ave., Sebastopol. Private Interment: Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019
