Pamela Sue Ammondson

1955 - 2020

Pamela Sue Ammondson, age 65, passed away unexpectedly in Santa Rosa, CA, on June 16, 2020, after living life to the fullest. Born in Great Falls, Montana, on February 26, 1955, to Curt and Betty Ammondson. She is survived by her husband Karl Kachigan, son Peter Kachigan, sisters Deb Ammondson and Rhonda Ammondson, and many cousins.

Pam grew up in Great Falls, MT, attended high school there, then attended Colorado State University in Ft. Collins. After college she worked for Mountain Bell doing PR. A few years later she moved to San Francisco to work for Pacific Bell. She married and later divorced Joe Mathews. Joe and his two children remained being good friends.

In 1991 Pam started work with Hewlett-Packard creating videos. That is where she met Karl. They married in 1993 and had 27 years of experiencing the world together. In 2005, their son Peter was born.

Pam lifted everyone's spirits. She was a very spiritual person, had a positive outlook, was caring, loved to read, and help others. She wrote and published the book "Clarity Quest" in 1999. She was working on a follow-on book about fighting your fears. She got excited about Positive Psychology, and Life Coaching. Pam was progressing thru the Martha Beck Life Coach program.

In January 2017, Pam experienced an Aortic Dissection and was saved by a skilled Vascular Surgeon. That was followed by an extensive Aortic reconstruction using several grafts. She had become a bionic woman. In October 2019, Pam was given a clean bill of health with her Aortic reconstruction but was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. She started chemo in November and was continuing with it up to the end of her life. Unfortunately, a blood clot in one of the Aortic grafts caused her organs to shut down over several hours.

A celebration of her life will likely be held later this year due to the Covid19 situation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sierra Club, Nature Conservancy, or Northern California Golden Retriever Rescue organizations that Pam valued.



