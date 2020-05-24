Patricia A. Rippin
April 5, 1932 - May 11, 2020
Patricia A. Rippin, 88, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020, with family by her side. She was deeply loved and will be forever in our hearts.
Pat was born on April 5, 1932, in Santa Rosa, CA. While attending Petaluma High School (Class of 1949), she met the love of her life, Bob. They were married on October 9, 1949, and moved to Cotati in 1953 where they raised their family.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Rippin, her parents Edward and Carolina Freeman, and her brother, Richard Freeman. She is survived by her three children, Vickie Gregg (Jack), Pam Sorensen (Ken), and Tim Rippin (Janet). She had four grandchildren: Carrie Owen, Jessica Snarr (Bryan), Tasha Schmitz (Matt) and Ali Rippin (Rob). She had six great-grandchildren: Alexyss, Logan, Zoie, Anne, Wyatt, and Darcie. She is also survived by her brothers, Felix Freeman, Don Freeman, and Joe Freeman, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pat was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend. When her children were young, Pat was a homemaker and daycare provider. She later worked as a dental receptionist for 25+ years. Pat had many talents including baking, cake decorating, sewing, crocheting, knitting, embroidery, and scrapbooking.
Pat was happiest when she was with family and friends. She enjoyed camping and fishing especially at Eagle Lake with her husband and family. After retiring, Pat and Bob made their dream trip driving to Alaska, visited friends in New York where they enjoyed the fall colors, took a Mississippi river cruise, and went on a cruise to the Panama Canal.
A Celebration of Life will be held when we can all be together. In her memory, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association or Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, OH 43699-0086.
Published in Press Democrat on May 24, 2020.