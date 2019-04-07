|
|
Patricia and Richard Stewart
Longtime Sonoma County residents, Patricia and Richard Stewart, passed away suddenly on March 28, 2019 in Petaluma. Devoted parents of Debbie Stewart of Penngrove and Sue Leach (Bob) of Rohnert Park. Adored grandparents of Jessica Leach and Scott Leach.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Service, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Reception to follow. Private Interment: Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019