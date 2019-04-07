Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Patricia Stewart
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
Patricia and Richard Stewart
Longtime Sonoma County residents, Patricia and Richard Stewart, passed away suddenly on March 28, 2019 in Petaluma. Devoted parents of Debbie Stewart of Penngrove and Sue Leach (Bob) of Rohnert Park. Adored grandparents of Jessica Leach and Scott Leach.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Service, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Reception to follow. Private Interment: Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019
