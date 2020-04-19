|
Patricia "Pat" Ann Allen
Patricia "Pat" Ann Allen went to be with Jesus on April 9th, 2020, at the age of 88. She died peacefully at home of natural causes.
Pat was born in Minot, North Dakota. She graduated from St. Leo's in Minot, N. Dakota, in 1949. She later graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1953. She went on to have a long career as a dental hygienist.
In 1963, Pat moved to Sunnyvale, CA, with her newlywed husband, Bob Allen. Bob and Pat shared many loving years together and in 1986 moved to Oakmont, in Sonoma County, to spend their retirement years. They especially enjoyed playing golf together. Pat also played tennis, gardened, and enjoyed being part of the vibrant Oakmont community and belonged to the gourmet and bridge clubs. She was a member of the Star of the Valley Catholic Church for over 40 years.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her father and mother, Dr. Ward and Mrs. Emma Robinson, and younger sister, Gail Meyer. She is survived by her older sister, Judith Becker in Iowa. She is also survived by her four children: daughters, Cindy (Kevin) Fitzsimons, Denise Allen, Liz (Tom) Jackson, and son, Terry Allen as well as stepdaughters; Marilyn (Rod) Thomas and Diana Morrison. Pat enjoyed her six grandchildren, Julie, Ryan, Katy, Travis, Nick and Antoinette, as well as her 11 great grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a kind and loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. In her high school yearbook it was said, "She was kind to everyone she met" and this characterized her loving nature all through her life. We will miss you, Pat, until we meet again.
A service will be held on a future date at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020