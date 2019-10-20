|
Patricia "Patti" Ann (Sullivan) Consani
Patricia "Patti" Ann (Sullivan) Consani, age 64, passed away in Santa Rosa on October 11, 2019. She was born in Petaluma on July 1, 1955, to Daniel and Marjorie Sullivan. She is survived by her husband, Steve Consani; an aunt, Peggy Furlong Moreda; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents. Inspiring and positive, she fought a courageous battle with multiple illnesses over the last 6 years. She worked in retail in Petaluma and Santa Rosa. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Donations may be made in Patti's memory to the Sonoma County Humane Society https://humanesocietysoco.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019