Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Consani
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann "Patti" (Sullivan) Consani


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann "Patti" (Sullivan) Consani Notice
Patricia "Patti" Ann (Sullivan) Consani
Patricia "Patti" Ann (Sullivan) Consani, age 64, passed away in Santa Rosa on October 11, 2019. She was born in Petaluma on July 1, 1955, to Daniel and Marjorie Sullivan. She is survived by her husband, Steve Consani; an aunt, Peggy Furlong Moreda; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents. Inspiring and positive, she fought a courageous battle with multiple illnesses over the last 6 years. She worked in retail in Petaluma and Santa Rosa. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Donations may be made in Patti's memory to the Sonoma County Humane Society https://humanesocietysoco.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now