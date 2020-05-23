Patricia Ann Elder
1941 - 2020
Patricia Ann Elder
April 20, 2020
Patrica Ann Elder
Born Patricia Ann Talleur in June of 1941 to Walt and Helen Talleur in San Francisco, California. She graduated from Analy High School in 1959. Then married Don Elder and began working in the banking industry. Patrica is survived by her sons Kyle Elder, and Jesse Phillips, grandsons Carson Elder, Ethan Phillips, Brennan Phillips. Although a baptized catholic she chose to be a free spirt, and a lover of animals especially cats. Pursuant to her wishes, no funeral service will be held. A celebration of her life will occur this Summer for her immediate family and close friends. Peace and love be with her soul.

Published in Press Democrat from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
