Patricia Ann Russell
Our dear Patricia Ann Russell passed away unexpectedly after complications from shoulder surgery on January 15, 2020, in Mesa, Arizona.
Pat was an incredibly vibrant person. It is hard to imagine life without her warm smile, her sparkling enthusiasm, her generous spirit, and her signature love for birds. Her cockatiel, Clarence Darrow, was a beloved pet and companion for over 20 years. Pat loved golf, and during her life, she created many gorgeous, intricate cross-stitch works of art, which she shared with family and friends. She had a long and illustrious career as a paralegal. We will always remember her clever wit, strong mind, and feisty demeanor. She shared her heart with those in need, whether they were family or strangers. She gave many volunteer hours to bird rehabilitation and hospice work, touching the lives of so many. Although her life had many challenges, she truly had a heart of gold. We are lucky to have had her with us.
Pat was preceded in death by twin sons, David and Todd. She is survived by four brothers, one sister, and 53 nieces and nephews.
She requested that no services be held.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to the Pat Russell Memorial fund at Liberty Wildlife online at:https://libertywildlife.salsalabs.org/donations/index.html, or by mail to 2600 E. Elwood St, Phoenix, AZ 85040. Liberty Wildlife is a tax exempt 501(c)3 non-profit organization. (Tax ID #94-2738161). Donations should reference Pat Russell memorial in a note or on a check.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020