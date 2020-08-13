1/2
Patricia Ann (Pat) Trudgen
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia (Pat) Ann Trudgen
Patricia (Pat), Ann Trudgen, age 86, of Sutter Creek, CA, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Jackson, CA. Pat was born in Petaluma, CA on July 4, 1934, a daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth (Cunningham) and Richard John Smith, Jr.
As a Depression-Era baby in a devout Catholic family, she learned the value of hard work, accountability, and faith working on the family chicken ranch every day before and after school. She grew up convinced she was her parents' favorite since her father did not take the day off of work or light fireworks on her sister's birthday. She parlayed that confidence to graduate as Valedictorian of St. Vincent's High School in 1952, and she went on to earn the first Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics ever awarded at the University of California, Berkeley in 1956.
She moved to Los Angeles to begin a career as a statistician for Tidewater Oil Company (later known as Getty Oil). While substituting on a company bowling team in 1959, she met Bill—the love of her life—and they married six months later.
In 1966, she wrote and presented "Statistically Analyzing Core Data" for the Society of Petroleum Engineers of AIME, wherein she devised a statistical formula to predict the size, performance, and worth of potential hydrocarbon reservoirs. This groundbreaking article was later published in the Journal of Petroleum Technology, and is archived in the United States Library of Congress. Her approach remains the industry standard to this day.
In 1969, she walked away from her position as the highest paid woman at Getty Oil in favor of motherhood when she and Bill brought home their first and only son, Robert.
In 1981, the family moved to Bill's hometown of Sutter Creek, where his family had roots dating to 1852. Pat already knew many of Bill's childhood friends, and even had some fooled into thinking she was an Amador County native because (thanks to Bill) she mistakenly addressed many local married women by their maiden names.
Pat had a wide range of talents and hobbies, including playing the piano, oil painting, upholstery, wood refinishing, needlepoint, crocheting, fishing, cooking, baking, traveling, playing bridge, baseball scorekeeping, and genealogy. But her focus was always on her son. She was always "Bobby's" harshest critic, strongest supporter, and biggest fan, remaining active in all of his activities. From PTA to Cub Scouts to sports to marching band, if a club needed a member or president, she was there. She single-handedly carried Bobby through all of his most complicated mathematics courses, and she tutored a great number of his friends as well.
After 50 years of marriage, Bill sadly passed in 2010; but Pat remained active for several years, regularly playing bridge with her friends and going to watch Bobby play rec-league baseball or observe his court appearances (as an attorney, not a defendant). She loved the Giants and the Forty Niners, and she wasn't afraid to yell at the TV.
Pat is survived by her son, Robert Trudgen of Sutter Creek, CA; sister, Marilyn Bridgman Laursen of Sonoma; nephew, Richard Bridgman; cousins, Jim (Jackie) Smith, Hoot (Linda) Smith, Walt (Kim) Smith, and countless relatives and friends. She was preceded by her beloved husband, William "Bill" Trudgen in 2010.
She will forever be remembered for her steely grit, her bright smile, her infectious laugh, her razor-sharp wit, her self-deprecating sense of humor, and her boundless generosity and love.
In light of COVID-19, there will be a private mass at St Katharine Drexel Parish, and interment at the Sutter Creek Catholic Cemetery; however, the family is hoping to have a public memorial service in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to A-Pal, P.O. Box 190 Jackson, CA 95642 or UC Davis Foundation, 202 Cousteau Place Ste 185, Davis, CA 95618; in memo please write "School of medicine COVID-19 Research Fund." Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daneri Mortuary - Jackson
415 Broadway
Jackson, CA 95642
(209) 223-0793
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daneri Mortuary - Jackson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 12, 2020
Your mom was a true genuine person. It was an honor to know her. I will miss her smile, and her laugh.
Kristina King
Friend
August 12, 2020
It was an honor to know you. Thank you for sharing your life, wit, and love.
The Beatty Family
Donna Beatty
Friend
August 12, 2020
CINDY HERIMAN
Coworker
August 12, 2020
What a beautiful obituary Pat, from your devoted son. I know you are reading all of these and I just wanted you to know how much I enjoyed our friendship and all our times teasing the guys when they got in the way of the women’s kitchen. Until we meet again.
Joan Campbell
Friend
August 12, 2020
We are sending you our sincerest condolences to Bob fro the Hubbard family. We will always remember your Mom, such Avery sweet and very strong Lady. I especially remember the band boosters, math tutoring, and baseball. Our prayers are with you ❤ Love the Hubbard's
Mary Hubbard
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved