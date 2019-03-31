|
Patricia Anne (Bushnell) Woods
January 22, 1928 - March 3, 2019
Patty was raised by a marvelous, loving mother, Thelma, and lived her life sharing that love with
family and friends. Patty and Thelma had adventures in the
Midwest, San Francisco and Hawaii. Not many young girls came across a World War II German spy, lived near Scofield Barracks during the attack on Pearl Harbor or had "ladies of the night" as neighbors! As a teen, Patty sang with the Army band during the war, and met many renown entertainers.
Patty married J.J. "Red" Woods in Santa Rosa in 1947, where they raised four children: David, Sue, Chris and Sally in Rincon Valley and Mark West neighborhoods. They led busy lives with country living, music and dancing with lots of friends, and kids' activities. Patty's grandchildren, Miranda, James, David, Joey and Mac, as well as great grands, enjoyed the benefits of GrandPatty's fun-
loving nature. She was the best Grandma.
Patty enjoyed a satisfying retail career for 20 years at the Emporium. She ran her departments well, mentored teens, and garnered life-long friends, as was her way.
Her residence at The Orchard was a hub for many in the community. Dear friends Pat and Bill, and Terri watched out for our girl, who was always entertaining and creating fun in her home. The extended family deeply appreciates the love and care her friends gave.
John "Pat" Martin was Patty's loving companion for the final several years. They survived the terror of the Tubbs Fire together and enjoyed their cozy home. Music, food, laughter, security and tenderness surrounded Patty until she passed. Mr. Pat is the hero of the Woods family and is valued by all of us as he cherished our mother. Patty Anne always said, "I'm not sweet, but I'm gooood." She was. Farewell, Patty Baby.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 31 to Apr. 7, 2019