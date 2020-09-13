1/1
Patricia Armstrong
1930 - 2020
Patricia Armstrong
Patricia Ann Armstrong passed away at home on August 30, 2020, she is now reunited with the love of her life Norman Armstrong. Patty was born April 7, 1930 in Graceville Minnesota to Helen and Jack Tracy. She was loved by all who had the pleasure to meet her, she shared her favorite life long passions of embroidery, sewing, cooking, baking and gardening with her family and friends every chance she had.
One of Patty's greatest gifts was her green thumb she especially loved geraniums and enjoyed spending hours in her garden every day where she took pride in creating a beautiful visual and aromatic oasis.
Patty and Norm's lives revolved around each other and their family. They enjoyed traveling for Norm's motorcycle races, spending time with friends and working on the ranch. Anyone who knew them knew that they would always lend a hand or advice to anyone and everyone no matter whether they needed it or not. Both Patty and Norm were only children and they shared a unique love that was very rare and in turn they shared that special bond with their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Their family were the loves of their life. Patty and Norm are happy once again because they are back together after six long years apart.
Patty and Norm are survived by their three children: Christina, Richard (Donette) and Nancy (Richard); six grandchildren, Kerrie (Darrin) Willams, Tricia (Greg) Bino, Jurrine (Kenny) Olson, Jerrimy Wilkins, Rebecca Vaisau and Bridgette (Eric) Pospichal; 14 great grandchildren, Brittany Christensen, Staff Sgt Nicholas Willams (US Army), Matthew Williams (Specialist US Army retired), Kayla Bino, Kimberlee Pouykham, Jonathan Pouykham, Maunalani Vaisau, Gabriel Santana, Ariana Mort, Talia Spiva, Cyrus Spiva, Drayken Spiva, Autumn Pospichal and six great-great grandchildren; Sarah, Blake, Bryce, Brett, Jasmine and Emma.
At Patty's request there will be no services.

Published in Press Democrat from Sep. 13 to Sep. 17, 2020.
