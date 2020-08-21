Patricia "Patty" Brigid Chermack
October 14, 1959 - August 15, 2020
Patricia "Patty" Brigid Chermack, born October 14, 1959 in San Francisco and raised in Sonoma, CA passed away August 15, 2020 after a two year battle with cancer.
Preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Noreen Chermack, and her twin brother Robert Chermack.
Loving sister to Mary Ann Ryan (Shane), Kathleen Brashear (Curt), Kerry Chermack, and Leonard Chermack (Janet). Patty was a devoted and loving aunt to 10 nieces and nephews and 13 great nieces and nephews.
A private internment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Countryside Rescue, 3410 Guerneville Rd. Santa Rosa, CA 95401 or charity of your choice
. Inquiries can be made to Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary.