Patricia C. Jordan
Patricia C. Jordan passed peacefully on May 11 at 6:18 p.m. in Issaquah, WA, where she has been living the past ten years. She was born Patricia Lee Curl on April 16, 1924 in Plainfield, IN to Lt. Col. James P Curl and Frances M Garriott. She was the oldest of their four children. Growing up at Fort Benjamin Harrison, where her father was then a Master Sergeant, caused her great pride to be a Military Brat. This is also where she met Wm. S Jordan, son of Col. H.S. Jordan and Madalene M Driscoll. Bill and Patty were married November 26, 1942, as Bill readied to be shipped off to war. Patty Lee was the ultimate Military Wife. She also serves who stands and waits. She was a War Wife for three wars. She eventually became 'The Colonel's Wife'. She made Col. Wm. S Jordan proud to call her such. Patty and Bill had six children. They lived many years in Santa Clara, CA before moving to Santa Rosa, CA in July of 1963. She became a Catholic (from Quaker) in 1940. She lived her entire life dedicated to her faith. She was a long time member of St. Eugene's Catholic Church and sent her children to St. Eugene's Catholic School where she stayed involved in many aspects of activities there. From Hot Dog Lady to secretary of their Religious Education (then known as CCD). Patty Lee was a proud and longtime member of the Bennett Valley Grange where she held various offices over the years. Her family often gathered together there for special events. She was active in the Woodside Estates HOA group. Always a friend to be counted on.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Col. Wm. S. Jordan, her parents and parents-in-law, her brother Tom Curl, brothers in-law, Herbert Lee Jordan, Harvey Driscoll Jordan and John Patrick Jordan. A girl child who passed shortly after birth, several nephews, aunts and uncles. Two sons-in-law, Harley Stevenson and Dave Creveling. Last but not least, a grandson, Kenneth W Drake.
She is survived in death by her six children; Victoria Lee Nelsen and husband Harry J Nelsen of Issaquah, WA, Theresa Ann Jordan and husband Jack Hackmann of Woodinville, WA, Kathleen Jordan Creveling of Norman, OK, William Spencer Jordan II and wife Louise Powers Jordan of MD, Patricia Eileen Stevenson of Fortuna, CA. and youngest is James Michael Jordan of Kamuela, HI. And beloved foster daughter Mary Finigan Peters of Olympia WA; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Patricia C Jordan was a strong, capable and loving human being whom we will miss very much. She is now in the arms of her beloved Bill who passed in 1987. It was a long wait for her and she was ready for the trip. Here's to you Patty Lee. We miss you already...
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 21, 2019