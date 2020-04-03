Home

Patricia Delores Jones Notice
Patricia Delores Jones
Passed away in Santa Rosa, CA on March 30, 2020 at the age of 90.
Patricia was born in St Helena, Nebraska, the daughter of Rudolph and Clara Becker.
She married Richard Jones and together they had nine children. They farmed in Nebraska for 20 years. In 1970, they moved the family to Santa Rosa where she worked for the Santa Rosa City School system and ran the food program for the district. They retired together and enjoyed 12 years of traveling before returning to settle in Santa Rosa. Richard and Patricia were married for over 50 years before Richard's death in 2005. She is lovingly survived by her children, R. Douglas Jones (Jann) of High Point, NC, Kevin Jones (Patty), Debora Sey (Mike) of W. Sacramento, CA, Jeffrey Jones (Karen) of Modesto, CA, Marcia Jones of Petaluma, CA, Mark Jones (Yvette) of Santa Cruz, CA and Neal Jones (Kristin) of Santa Rosa, CA, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother Ronald Becker and sisters Cathie Huchtmeier and Linda (Bob) Wuebben. Preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Wieseler.
A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020
