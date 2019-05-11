|
|
Patricia Jordan Iles
Patricia Jordan Iles was born January 16, 1929 and passed May 4, 2019 in her 90th year after a short illness. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas C. Jordan and Mary L. Jordan, her brother Thomas C. Jordan, Jr., her sisters Catherine J. Knopf and Mercedes H. Sullivan, and her husband, Thomas J. Iles. She is survived by her nephews G. William Knopf (Margaret), Thomas H. Knopf (Colleen), Daniel T. Sullivan and her nieces Susan M. Knopf and Catherine A. Birdsall (Robert). Originally from Fairfax, California, Patricia had been a resident of Santa Rosa since 1963. She greatly enjoyed her French conversation group and book club. Her kindness, generosity and wit were appreciated by all who knew her.
Catholic funeral liturgy and interment will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Chapel Cemetery at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Avenue, Santa Rosa CA. She will be greatly missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 11 to May 15, 2019