Patricia Lorraine Carlson
August 14, 1927 - November 16, 2019
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Patricia Lorraine Carlson, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched, on November 16, 2019.
She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence at Sunrise Assisted Living in Petaluma, CA. She was 92 years old.
Patricia was born in Richmond, CA. She moved to Santa Rosa, CA at a young age and attended St. Rose Elementary School, Ursuline High School and graduated from Santa Rosa Junior College with a degree in business. She was a bookkeeper for Petaluma Cooperative Creamery in Petaluma, CA for many years.
She met the love of her life, Herbert Carlson, at the Russian River Dance Hall. They married in 1952. They moved to Petaluma, CA where they built their forever home on their family chicken ranch and raised five children. Herbert and Patricia were married for 62 years.
Patricia was active in the local and state PTA organization throughout her life.
Upon Herb's passing in 2015, Patricia moved to Sunrise Assisted Living in Petaluma, CA. There she met many new friends and made the last years of her life enjoyable.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents Tracy and Velma Hall, her husband Herbert Carlson, her son Mark Carlson, brothers Dennis, Richard, and Robert Hall.
Survived by her children, Cathy Carlson (Dave) of Walnut Creek, John Carlson (Lisa) of Modesto, Chris Carlson (Teresa) of Nicasio, and Nancy Perucchi (Steve) of Bodega. Also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
At Patricia's request, a private family burial was held.
Donations in Patricia's name can be made to either St. Vincent's Catholic Church or Hospice of Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019