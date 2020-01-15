Home

Patricia McPhee Muehlman


1944 - 2020
Patricia McPhee Muehlman Notice
Patricia McPhee Muehlman
Patricia McPhee Muehlman, 75
Beloved wife, aunt and grandmother, Patricia Joann McPhee Muehlman peacefully passed away at Pacifica of Pinehurst, Idaho on January 1, 2020. Patricia was born on April 5, 1944, the daughter of William and Lucille (Williams) Bishop.
Patricia was united in holy matrimony on February 23, 1991 to her loving husband Harry. They spent 28 wonderful years together.
Patricia was raised Catholic and held a special place in her heart for her faith. Her love of God gave her strength throughout her life.
Patricia was a strong, hard working woman. She was an extremely successful escrow manager in Santa Rosa, California. In 1991. she and her husband Harry started a rubber stamp company, Stampa Rosa. They sold rubber stamps all over the world, and their business allowed them to travel throughout the United States.
Patricia was an avid gardener and was quite proud of her tomatoes. She was also a homemaker and enjoyed cooking. Patricia was a golfer in her spare time. She was grandmother to all who loved her and called her "GG Ma". Patricia will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Patricia is survived by her beloved husband Harry Muelhman of Hayden, Idaho; her step daughter Julie (Jack) Goodwin and their three sons, David, Nicholas and John; her nephews Jeffrey (Christy) Scott of California, Wayne Bishop of Washington, and Randy Bishop of Washington; her nieces Nikki (Bob) Cervanka of Idaho, and Sherry Knolton of Montana; and her three great-grandchildren, Corbin, Wyatt and Melody. Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Bishop; her late husband Dan McPhee; as well as both parents, William and Lucille.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020
