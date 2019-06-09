|
Patricia "Patti" (Hummer) Petersen
October 25, 1928 - May 23, 2019
Patricia "Patti" (Hummer) Petersen passed away suddenly, but peacefully in Santa Rosa, California on May 23, 2019. Patti's passing was just three weeks after her husband of 70 years Dick Petersen passed away. Patti was born in Evanston, Illinois on October 25, 1928. After the war, Patti's parents (Dick and Patti Hummer) moved to Vista, CA. where her father opened a law practice.
Patti met Dick on a blind date while he was in the Navy. They were married in 1948 and raised a family of 3 boys. After a 30 year career with Sears, Patti and Dick retired in Santa Rosa, to be nearer their children and grandchildren.
Patti was a special person who devoted her life to being a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Patti is survived by her sons Rick (Jane), John (Carol) and Scott (Kim); grandchildren Gabe (Chasen), Luke, Mary & Ross (Jessica), great grandson Ethan.
A private service and celebration of her life is being planned by her family.
It was their wishes that any remembrances be donated to the Healdsburg Animal Shelter.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 9, 2019