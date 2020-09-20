1/
Patricia (Mahoney) Sienes
Patricia Mahoney Sienes passed away on September 11, 2020. Survived by her children Christopher Sienes (Jennifer), Daniel Sienes (Sherrie) and Diane Tullos (Jim); grandson Shane Sienes; step-grandchildren Trevor Lambert, Greg Lambert, Christopher Combs and Nicole Troutman. Sister of Ann Thomas and the late Bill Mahoney. Daughter of the late Bill and Mary Mahoney.
Patricia was a native of San Francisco and attended Immaculate Conception Academy. She moved to Santa Rosa in 1990 and was active in the Niner's Golf Club at Oakmont, and a member of the Star of the Valley Catholic Church.
She will be interred with her late husband Daniel Sienes at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Maryknoll Sister Center, PO Box 311, Maryknoll, New York 10545 or Hospice. Arrangements under Lafferty & Smith.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 20, 2020.
