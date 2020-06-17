Patrick Allen JamesOur brother Patrick Allen James, better known as "Pat", was born in Healdsburg, CA on May 5,1985. A true Cinco De Mayo baby, Pat was the life of the party. Pat went home on June 8, 2020to be with his mother Sylvia Maxine Steele, his father Delmar "Tyke" James, his brothersChemasi Gabriel and Delmar James Jr., and his nephew William "Boo Boo" Hammock.Pat is survived by his sisters Debi Steele, Lynn "Peanut" Steele, and Karmyn James, his nieceDebi "MagwoI" Castro who he grew up with just like a sister and his cousin Gina Olivarez whohe loved like a sister. Pat had many nieces, nephews and god-children who he adored andthought of as his own as Pat loved children.We don't have the words to say just how lovable, fun and hilarious Pat was, but he had a heartthat was so big it saw no end. Pat had numerous friends who to him, were more like family andhe would help anyone and everyone that's just the kind of person he was. Pat knew God andloved God. He had relationship with his lord and savior, but like all of us, he fell shortsometimes.It is with heavy hearts that we lay our baby brother to rest on Saturday June 20, 2020. We willbe having a visitation at Daniels Chapel of the Roses 11am to 12:30pm followed by a gravesideservice at Shiloh Annex Cemetery in Windsor, CA from 1:30pm to 3pm. We invite you come andshare a few words about Pat.The family asks that you abide by all covid-19 restrictions and respect and understand that theywill not be hugging or shaking hands. They have children in their family who are verysusceptible to illnesses like covid-19 and it is very important that they keep them healthy. Theyalso ask that you keep the services very positive and alcohol/drug free out of respect for thefamily.