Patrick Allen James
Our brother Patrick Allen James, better known as "Pat", was born in Healdsburg, CA on May 5,
1985. A true Cinco De Mayo baby, Pat was the life of the party. Pat went home on June 8, 2020
to be with his mother Sylvia Maxine Steele, his father Delmar "Tyke" James, his brothers
Chemasi Gabriel and Delmar James Jr., and his nephew William "Boo Boo" Hammock.
Pat is survived by his sisters Debi Steele, Lynn "Peanut" Steele, and Karmyn James, his niece
Debi "MagwoI" Castro who he grew up with just like a sister and his cousin Gina Olivarez who
he loved like a sister. Pat had many nieces, nephews and god-children who he adored and
thought of as his own as Pat loved children.
We don't have the words to say just how lovable, fun and hilarious Pat was, but he had a heart
that was so big it saw no end. Pat had numerous friends who to him, were more like family and
he would help anyone and everyone that's just the kind of person he was. Pat knew God and
loved God. He had relationship with his lord and savior, but like all of us, he fell short
sometimes.
It is with heavy hearts that we lay our baby brother to rest on Saturday June 20, 2020. We will
be having a visitation at Daniels Chapel of the Roses 11am to 12:30pm followed by a graveside
service at Shiloh Annex Cemetery in Windsor, CA from 1:30pm to 3pm. We invite you come and
share a few words about Pat.
The family asks that you abide by all covid-19 restrictions and respect and understand that they
will not be hugging or shaking hands. They have children in their family who are very
susceptible to illnesses like covid-19 and it is very important that they keep them healthy. They
also ask that you keep the services very positive and alcohol/drug free out of respect for the
family.
Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.