Home

POWERED BY

Patrick E. Farrell


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrick E. Farrell Notice
Patrick E. Farrell
Patrick E Farrell, 1941-2020, lost life's battle on January 30, 2020. Born in San Francisco resident of Marin Co. and a resident of So. Co. since 1973.
For many years, member of the board of Gold Ridge FPD, real estate broker for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife Gwen, daughter Kathy O'Rourke (Mike), son Patrick M (Tracy), brothers Mike and Tim, six grandchildren, fIve great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Celebration of Life TBA
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrick's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -