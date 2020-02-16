|
|
Patrick E. Farrell
Patrick E Farrell, 1941-2020, lost life's battle on January 30, 2020. Born in San Francisco resident of Marin Co. and a resident of So. Co. since 1973.
For many years, member of the board of Gold Ridge FPD, real estate broker for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife Gwen, daughter Kathy O'Rourke (Mike), son Patrick M (Tracy), brothers Mike and Tim, six grandchildren, fIve great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Celebration of Life TBA
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020